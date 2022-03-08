Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.60. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 5,218 shares traded.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.