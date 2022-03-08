Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 16,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 126,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

