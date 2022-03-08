iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,696 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

