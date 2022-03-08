iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,786,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

