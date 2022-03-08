iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $341.72

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $341.72 and last traded at $346.46, with a volume of 1052574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

