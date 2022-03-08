iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $341.72

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $341.72 and last traded at $346.46, with a volume of 1052574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.23.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.20.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
