iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $122.00. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,598. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.