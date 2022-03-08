iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $167.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $166.22 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.