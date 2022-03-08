Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITQ remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

