Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ITRN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

