Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
Shares of ITRN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
