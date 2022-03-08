J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00.

DOUG opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.