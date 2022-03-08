Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

