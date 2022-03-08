James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

