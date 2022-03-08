Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 158,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%.

