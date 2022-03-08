Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 34,881 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,923 shares of company stock valued at $63,080,127 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

