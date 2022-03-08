Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.55 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.