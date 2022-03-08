Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,840 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

