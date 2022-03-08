Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,634 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

