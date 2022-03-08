Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

