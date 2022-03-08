Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

