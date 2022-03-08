Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($69.57) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($65.35).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €1.11 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.05 ($52.23). 2,850,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.