Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atreca in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter.

BCEL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atreca by 344.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atreca by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

