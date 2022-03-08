Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OraSure Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSUR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

