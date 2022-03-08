Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

