JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,245. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
