JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,245. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.