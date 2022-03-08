John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

HPI stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.