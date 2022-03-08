John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after buying an additional 925,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after buying an additional 599,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,751. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.