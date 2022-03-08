Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

