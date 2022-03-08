Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JOSMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 2,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

