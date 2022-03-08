Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

LON:JLP remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.16. The company has a market cap of £388.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

