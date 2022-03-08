Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.
LON:JLP remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.16. The company has a market cap of £388.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
