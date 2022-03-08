Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

