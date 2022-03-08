Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock traded down $6.40 on Monday, hitting $88.73. 113,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

