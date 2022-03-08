KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.65

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 213669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($92.39)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.45.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

