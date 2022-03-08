KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 40.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after acquiring an additional 837,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 156,198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 101.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $176,719,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 24,088,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,494. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. KE has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

