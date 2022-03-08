Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 23.30

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 716 ($9.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 919.28. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.67). The firm has a market cap of £517.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

KLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

