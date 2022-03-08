Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to announce $251.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 751.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

