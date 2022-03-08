Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Storm McGrath bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$535,500.00 ($390,875.91).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

