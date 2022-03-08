Knightscope Inc’s (NASDAQ:KSCP) Quiet Period To Expire on March 8th

Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 8th. Knightscope had issued 2,236,619 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $22,366,190 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
About Knightscope
