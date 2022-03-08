Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $239.48 and a twelve month high of $293.37.

