Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

