Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

