Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

