Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.