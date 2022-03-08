Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Labor Smart stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,810. Labor Smart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Labor Smart (Get Rating)
