Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Labor Smart stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,810. Labor Smart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

