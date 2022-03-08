Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after acquiring an additional 899,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,189,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 655,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

