Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.