Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $195,621.72 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $195,621.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.