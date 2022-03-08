Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Carol Walker Sells 1,536 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,971. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

