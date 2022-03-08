Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.38 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LWDB opened at GBX 746 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £925.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802.73. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 696 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 834.32 ($10.93).

In other Law Debenture news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £112,050 ($146,816.04).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

