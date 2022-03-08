Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $5.62 on Thursday, reaching $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $128.79 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.