Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,842 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

